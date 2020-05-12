I always looked forward to speaking and working with Elena. She is dedicated, caring and very smart while being extremely witty and funny. Elena will be truly missed.
My deepest condolences to her family.
Luz Elena Rodriguez, age 37, formerly of Blackfoot and currently living in South Jordan, Utah, passed away peacefully due to natural causes on the afternoon of May 8, 2020, and returned home to our Heavenly Father. Elena was born in Puebla, Mexico on September 07, 1982 the daughter of Marco Antonio Rodriguez and Luz Maria Rodriguez. She achieved a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from BYU, Idaho, and a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University.
Upon completion of her education she excelled as the Director in Tax Operations at Morgan Stanley. Elena was a remarkable woman that brightened the lives of everyone she encountered through her service within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The world would awaken to her smile. She was an open-minded individual; strong-willed and not afraid to try new things. Elena also possessed an exceptional wit, having the greatest sense of humor. Most importantly, her family came first.
Elena is survived by her parents Marco and Luz Maria Rodriguez; brother and his wife, Jose and Jennifer Rodriguez ; sisters Judith Rodriguez and Edith Rodriguez and her husband Jahmai Williams; nieces and nephews Jacob, Mia, Jayson, and Kaeley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her legacy shall continue to live on through all the lives she has blessed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Those who wish to view the funeral via the internet can log on to hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click "Video Broadcast" tab.
Interment services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Garden, 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT. Those who wish to express condolences may do so at hawkerfuneralhome.com
Upon completion of her education she excelled as the Director in Tax Operations at Morgan Stanley. Elena was a remarkable woman that brightened the lives of everyone she encountered through her service within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The world would awaken to her smile. She was an open-minded individual; strong-willed and not afraid to try new things. Elena also possessed an exceptional wit, having the greatest sense of humor. Most importantly, her family came first.
Elena is survived by her parents Marco and Luz Maria Rodriguez; brother and his wife, Jose and Jennifer Rodriguez ; sisters Judith Rodriguez and Edith Rodriguez and her husband Jahmai Williams; nieces and nephews Jacob, Mia, Jayson, and Kaeley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her legacy shall continue to live on through all the lives she has blessed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Those who wish to view the funeral via the internet can log on to hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click "Video Broadcast" tab.
Interment services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Garden, 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT. Those who wish to express condolences may do so at hawkerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020.