Luz Elena Rodriguez
1982 - 2020
Luz Elena Rodriguez, age 37, formerly of Blackfoot and currently living in South Jordan, Utah, passed away peacefully due to natural causes on the afternoon of May 8, 2020, and returned home to our Heavenly Father. Elena was born in Puebla, Mexico on September 07, 1982 the daughter of Marco Antonio Rodriguez and Luz Maria Rodriguez. She achieved a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from BYU, Idaho, and a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University.

Upon completion of her education she excelled as the Director in Tax Operations at Morgan Stanley. Elena was a remarkable woman that brightened the lives of everyone she encountered through her service within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The world would awaken to her smile. She was an open-minded individual; strong-willed and not afraid to try new things. Elena also possessed an exceptional wit, having the greatest sense of humor. Most importantly, her family came first.

Elena is survived by her parents Marco and Luz Maria Rodriguez; brother and his wife, Jose and Jennifer Rodriguez ; sisters Judith Rodriguez and Edith Rodriguez and her husband Jahmai Williams; nieces and nephews Jacob, Mia, Jayson, and Kaeley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her legacy shall continue to live on through all the lives she has blessed.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Those who wish to view the funeral via the internet can log on to hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click "Video Broadcast" tab.

Interment services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Garden, 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT. Those who wish to express condolences may do so at hawkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Post Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
I always looked forward to speaking and working with Elena. She is dedicated, caring and very smart while being extremely witty and funny. Elena will be truly missed.

My deepest condolences to her family.
Sean Connelly
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Sending love and prayers for Elena's family. I have only known her a short time working together on a volunteer committee at work, but she was always kind, sweet to me and smiling and looking for ways to help others. Much love to you all as she will be greatly missed and remembered.
Sarah Dufour
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Familia Rodriques, lament mucho la perdida profunda de su querida hija Elena. Siempe espere con ansias cuando sus hijas visito la Rama. Elena trajo una luz y un espiritu especiales que savemos que provienen de lofiel que fue para usteded y para nuesto Padre Celestial que era. Todo mi amor y oraciones. Con Carino.
Katie Cornia
Katie Cornia
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
Querida familia Rodriguez nuestros corazon estan con uds. en estos dificiles momentos, sepan que nuestras oraciones estan con uds,, para que Dios les bendiga con paz y consuelo....
Elena partiste pronto pero se que algun dia nos veremos mientras hay mucho trabajo alla, y tu con tu sentido de trabajo y dedicacion seras muy valiosa...
Con carino. Drew, Anamaria, Miranda
May 11, 2020
Elena was the definition of a professional. She was hardworking, caring, personable, and sympathetic. Many a long evenings and Saturday afternoons spent with Elena working through various tasks. My deepest condolences and sincerest sorrow for your loss. She was taken from everyone too soon. Thank you Elena for everything. You will be missed!
Sam Talkington
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Elena and I worked together at Morgan Stanley and I will always remember her laughter, smile and positive attitude.

During long days, that stretched into long weeks and longer months on a project Elena was always there, ready to help anyone who needed it. Constantly keeping spirits up and welcoming all that joined the team. Truly a wonderful person.

My deepest condolences for your loss.
John Coleman
Coworker
May 11, 2020
She was one of the nicest person I worked with. Immense patience, helpful nature and always having a warm smile were her trademarks. I'm sorry for your loss.
Jagadish Subbegowda
Coworker
May 10, 2020
I was friends with Elena in elementary school. She was always happy and kind. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jill Reading
Friend
May 10, 2020
Hna Luz, Hno Marcos, Judith, Edith y José
Nos cuesta creer que nuestra Elena ya no está físicamente presente. Lo sentimos mucho. Los recordamos y son muy especiales en nuestra vidas. Recordare por siempre a Elena su sonrisa y su cariño que compartía a los demás. Reciban un fuerte abrazo.
Juanita y Ana
Ana y Juanita Veloz
Family
