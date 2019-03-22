Resources More Obituaries for Lydia Mechling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lydia Mechling

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lydia L. Mechling, 83, of Idaho Falls, ID passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was surrounded by her loving family after battling a lung disease.



Lydia was born on August 13, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN to Russell and Clara (Fites) Ludwig. On November 28, 1953, she married Chester D. Mechling of Mishawaka, IN. After graduating from Mishawaka High School in 1953, Lydia worked a variety of jobs including being a church secretary, being in airline management and working as a travel agent. She also sold a variety of beauty and health products. Lydia retired after several years of being the manager of Global Travel in Idaho Falls. Lydia enjoyed camping, spending time with her large family and being part of the Citizen's Police Academy. Lydia attended Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, where she supported the school and was a devoted Christian and prayer warrior. With her last breaths, she continued to share the love of Christ with others.



Lydia is survived by her husband Chester D. Mechling, her daughter Denise (Archie) Ioannides, her son David Mechling, her daughter Cheryl Mechling, her daughter Heidi Mechling, her daughter Lisa (Jerry) Streetman and her son Scot (Lissette) Mechling. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Lydia was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Russell Ludwig, her brothers Albert and Harvey Ludwig and her son, Jeff Mechling.



The family will visit with friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home in Idaho Falls, ID. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1 PM at Buck Miller Hann, with interment to follow at Fielding Memorial Cemetery.