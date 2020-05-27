Or Copy this URL to Share

Lyle was born November 20, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eddie Lyle Woolstenhulme and Dorothy Jean Harris Woolstenhulme. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1985. He then served in the United States Navy from March 1987 to March 1991.



On December 18, 1993, he married Shelley Wadsworth in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 2, 2007. Lyle and Shelley were blessed with two sons, Cooper and Quin. They made their home in Idaho Falls where Lyle worked as a pipe fitter and as a truck driver. He took great pride in his work and created many lasting friendships throughout his life.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to hunt, spend time with his boys, and absolutely loved having a daughter-in-law. He was very proud of both of his sons for serving as full-time missionaries.



Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Woolstenhulme of Idaho Falls; sons, Cooper (Chyllia) Woolstenhulme and Quin Woolstenhulme, both of Idaho Falls; father, Eddie Lyle Woolstenhulme of Shelley, ID; sisters, Audra Woolstenhulme of Idaho Falls, Debbie (Jim) Vincent of Idaho Falls, and Kim (Michael) Garcia of Helendale, CA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Jean Harris Woolstenhulme; step-mother, Karolyn Woolstenhulme; and step-brother, Robert Chapple.



Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



