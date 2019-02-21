Resources More Obituaries for Lynda Naylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynda Naylor

1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lynda Leigh Naylor, 67, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



She was born October 19, 1951, in Orange, California, to Leigh Allen Naylor and Audrey Frances May Harvey/Bronson Naylor. Lynda was known to all as a miracle as she overcame many health problems throughout her life.



She loved people and served with her whole soul in work, family, church and play. She was joyous and kind to all. She made the best of every situation and was a selfless and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.



She was a devout and life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved doing temple work and genealogy.



She had a lifelong obsession with horses and also enjoyed crafting, gardening, reading, knitting, baking, needlework, shopping, shoes, watching Jeopardy, and anything sparkly.



Lynda was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Diane Martin. She is survived by her parents, Leigh and Audrey Naylor; brother, Randy Naylor; sister, Tracy Naylor; son, Joshua Hetrick; daughter, Katrina (Myles) Miller; and her grandchildren, Wyatt and Elsha Miller.



Lynda will be greatly missed and her infectious smile and laugh will shine in our hearts forever.



"Til we meet again, precious Lynda."



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Victorian Village Ward (206 Castlerock Lane). The family will visit with friends on Monday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.