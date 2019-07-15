Resources More Obituaries for Lynn Bingham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Bingham

1923 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lynn Bingham was born February 14,1923, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He lived in Firth for two years, then in Taylorville, Idaho, until 1929. In 1929, he and his family moved to New Sweden. His mother was Marjorie Alice Hansen Bingham and his father was Alford R. Bingham. Lynn was the second youngest of six children, in order by age - Wanda, Beulah, Vern, Dewey, Lynn, and Wayne.



Lynn went to New Sweden School from kindergarten through 8th grade, O.E. Bell for 9th grade, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1942. He attended college at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He was in ROTC from 1942 to 1944. During his ROTC years, he attended Officers Candidate School which included group flight training.



In high school, he met Marcine Mead through her sister Christene Mead, who was a close school friend. He was encouraged by Christene to ask Marcine to a church dance which started a 55-year love affair. Lynn and Marcine were married in her parents' home on February 17,1945.



Lynn and Marcine had four children - Valerie Christine Bingham, Marsha Lynn (Bill) Putnam, Eileen Ruth (Steve) Scheel, Gary Lynn Bingham, and daughter-in-law, Marcia Bingham. He has a total of 11 grandchildren: Max Hoskins, Patricia Aggers, Steven Gorman, Vincent Putnam, Angela Biebel, Paul Gorman, Jared Bingham, Ross Bingham, Bryant Bingham, Christina Scheel Snider, Susanne Scheel Eleazer, and 30 great-grandchildren.



Marcine and Lynn began farming/ranching in 1947 in New Sweden and bought their own farm/ranch at the corner of Mill and Lava road in 1950. He raised potatoes, wheat, alfalfa, and award-winning registered polled Herefords on the New Sweden homestead. Lynn and Marcine purchased a 1,350 acre cattle ranch, Summit Creek Ranch, located in the Pahsimeroi Mountains in 1965. There they raised cattle until 1993. They also purchased a farm in Howe, Idaho, and one in Firth, Idaho. They used these smaller ranches for calving and staging areas to support their ranching efforts. Lynn also built and used the first potato harvester in the New Sweden area.



In 1998, Marcine went to be with the Lord after a 2 and 1/2 year battle with cancer.



Lynn was Grass Man of the year in the 1960s. He also belonged to the Bonneville Cattlemen's Association, American Polled Hereford's Association, New Sweden Pleasure Rider's Club, Martin Canal Company, and Idaho Range Management. He was on the Capital Campaign Committee for the Bonneville County Historical Museum and was instrumental in raising funds for the new addition to the museum.



Lynn was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served God diligently in his work for the church. He had many friends in New Sweden and Idaho Falls including Jo Ann Martin, long time companion and best friend, after Marcine died. He also played Bridge with a group of wonderful men and women.



Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19th, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church (237 N. Water Ave.) with Chaplain Marv Eld and Pastor Ruth Marsh officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.



Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on July 15, 2019