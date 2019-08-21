|
Lynn Lewis Moedl, age 85 of Ririe, Idaho passed away August 20, 2019, at his home.
Lynn was born February 1, 1934 in Idaho Falls, Idaho a son of Elmer Moedl and Iola Lewis Moedl. He attended Grant Elementary, Midway High School and graduated from Rigby High School. On June 29, 1956, he married LaRue Brown in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 2 daughters, JoLynn and Nancy and 3 sons, Bill, Mark, and Tom. Lynn was a farmer and rancher. He also worked for Miskin Scrapers in the US and Canada and L & M Inc. Land Leveling; during winter months he worked for Kelly Canyon.
Lynn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed being outdoors; skiing, Dutch oven cooking, snowmobiling and farming were some of his favorite past times. He was part of The Boy Scouts and served as Scout Master for many years; he received the Silver Beaver and the Distinguished Scouting award.
He is survived by his wife, LaRue Moedl, of Ririe, Idaho; daughters, JoLynn Lowe of Ammon, Idaho, Nancy (Scott) Stacey of Twin Falls, Idaho; sons, Bill (Shannon) Moedl Of American Fork, Utah, Mark Moedl of Ririe, Idaho, Tom (Anne) Moedl of Preston, Idaho; sisters, Roxanne Stanger of Grant, Idaho, Maxine Burbank of Island Park, Idaho, Renee Baker of Island Park, Idaho; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Val and Dennis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Ririe Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street Rigby, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday prior to services at Ririe Stake Center. Interment will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Aug. 21, 2019