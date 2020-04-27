|
|
|
Lynn McClurg Crump of Idaho Falls formally of Pocatello and McCammon, passed away on April 25th in the comfort of his home.
Lynn was born to Henry Elmer and Ida Vietta Crump in Preston, Idaho on October 3, 1933. He was the sixth child in the family of nine children. Lynn went to school in McCammon, Idaho. He married Sharon Lee Jenkins on February 17, 1951. He took out an apprenticeship at the Pacific Fruit Express, a division of the railroad in 1951. He later went to several short schools to learn how to repair machinery to work at Jenkins' Tractor Service. He was drafted in to the Army in 1956. He and Sharon were stationed in Germany from 1957 to 1958. After his return from Germany he continued working at Jenkins' Tractor Service. While building his life with Sharon he purchased a 360-acre farm located three miles north of McCammon. There, he and Sharon raised their two sons and one daughter. In 1963, the Crump family was sealed for eternity in the Logan Temple. Lynn worked as a diesel mechanic instructor and was head of the program at Idaho State University for fifteen years where he retired in 1994. He was a statistical process control instructor at FMC, Agrium and Basic American Foods. Lynn had a heart for educating whether it be his students or his family. He had many interests and hobbies but his free time was always well spent in a boat trolling the waters. His family will forever remember the lessons they learned and the wisdom he imparted in all aspects of their life.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Vietta Crump, (brothers and sisters) John Glenn (Johnny) Jones, Gracie Jones Derricott, Kenneth Crump, Amelia (Millie) Barnett, Reed Crump, Norman Crump, and Nona Hill.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Crump, children David (Cristy) Crump, Doug (Amy) Crump, Nancy (Troy) Wahl, sister Una Bullock, grandchildren Bradley (Sherri) Crump, Trenton (Sarah) Crump, Tricia (Taylor) Knapp, Sharon (Oliver) Anderson, Bodee Butikofer, Shane (Jackie) Crump, Devin (Megan) Crump, Michael Wahl, Isabella Wahl, and Tasha Thompson, great grandchildren Shealynn, Makenna, Bryson Crump, Timothy, Benjamin, Phineas Crump, Gracelyn Knapp, Wyatt, Eden, Canyon Anderson, Tommy Thompson, and Henlei Millward.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Crump, Shane Crump, Devin Crump, Troy Wahl, and Taylor Knapp. Honorary Pallbearers will be Trenton Crump, Michael Wahl, Oliver Anderson, and Bodee Butikofer.
The family of Lynn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice, Advanced Home Health, David and Susan Dewey, Leslie Pennock, members of the Waterford Ward, and many other friends and family.
Private family Graveside services will be held in the Norton Cemetery, McCammon, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 27, 2020