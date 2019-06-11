Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Lynn Nickell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Nickell

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Lynn "Nick" Nickell, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away, June 10, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



He was born January 24, 1941 to L.J. and Elaine Eames Nickell at Mrs. Eaton's Maternity Home, in Shelley, Idaho.



He was raised in Osgood, Idaho along with three brothers; Daryl Jay, Richard Lee And Brian Rand, and two sisters; Patty Black and Cherie Carr. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He was active in journalism and worked on the school paper and year books.



Lynn went to Idaho State University for a period of time. He also served 6 years in the National Guard.



He was married briefly to Phyllis Starks and then they later divorced. He later married the love of his life, Eula Nash, on July 28, 1981 in Elko, Nevada. He was delighted to be another father to Eula's two sons, Shane and Mark, whom he loved dearly. He also loved his two grandsons; Jake and Chris.



Lynn was a man of complete integrity. If he said he would do something you could always count on him to do it. He had his own business for many years, Nick's Auto Parts.



He and Eula enjoyed many years of wintering in St. George and California and spent many happy times in their fifth wheel trailer at Heise during the summer.



Lynn's health began to fail him about six years ago and things became difficult. However, he was always funny and tried to make those around him comfortable.



Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Eula Ruth Nickell of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Shane Nash of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mark (Shanna) Nash of Wichita, KS; sister, Patty (Farrel) Black of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cherie (Phillip) Carr of Idaho Falls, ID; and two grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland J and Elaine Nickell; and three brothers, Daryl, Dick, and B. Rand.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, 840 Park Ave, Idaho Falls, ID, 83402, or https://ifrescuemission.org/give/.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Steve Hobbs officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.



