Lynn Max Poole, 78, from Rigby, Idaho, passed away at home of natural causes on April 3, 2020.
Lynn was born November 19, 1941, in Rigby at his grandmother's home to parents, Guy Wesley Poole and Blanche Harrop Poole, both of Annis, Idaho. Lynn graduated from Rigby High School and the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Academy in Meridian, Idaho. He served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as Corporal Grade E-4 in 1963.
Lynn married Cheryl Andrus on May 27, 1961, in Lorenzo, Idaho. Together they had three children: Brik, Shauna, and Renae. They later divorced. At the time of his passing, Lynn was married to his eternal companion Joanne Kay Powers. Lynn worked many different jobs, but his favorites were that of rancher, horse trader, farm equipment mechanic, police officer, and bus driver for the Rigby School District. During his adult life, Lynn lived in Rexburg, Idaho; Kerrville, Texas; and Rigby, Idaho.
Lynn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His hobbies included horses, raising regular and Texas longhorn cattle, along with a recent interest in leather and woodworking. He loved every opportunity to spend time with his beloved wife.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Joanne; children Brik (Karen) Poole of New Braunfels, Texas, Shauna (Steven) Wahnschaffe, of Rigby, Idaho, Renae (Jared) Sullivan of Columbus, Ohio and his four step children and their spouses; his siblings, Shirley (Sherril) Stallings and Boyd (Karen) Poole. He is also survived by 32 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Blanche; brothers Wesley (Marge and Marilyn) Poole, Guy (Odetta) Poole; his sisters Opal (JB) Yoder, Lillie (Darwin) Madsen, Hattie (Wendell) Jones; and his step-son, Robert (Emma) Wood.
A family only graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Annis Cemetery. There will not be any visitation due to the current world-wide pandemic. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 6, 2020