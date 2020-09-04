Lynn Roy Schiess, 73, of Victor, Idaho, died September 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of natural causes.
Lynn was born on September 11, 1946, to Edwin and Viona Schiess in Rexburg Idaho. He was the fifth of seven children; born just a few minutes before his twin brother.
Lynn grew up on the family farm in Cedron Idaho. He was a graduate of Teton High School, and Ricks College where he majored in Forestry. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the California South Mission. After his mission Lynn volunteered for service in the Vietnam War and enlisted in the Army.
After his service in the Army and returning home, he met Penny Armstrong on a blind date, and they were married shortly after, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. Lynn served in several capacities within the Church, some include: the Bishopric, Scouting, and Primary. His last calling was serving at the Jackson Lake Lodge Branch.
Lynn was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. His greatest love was farming.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his 6 children, Michelle Taylor (John), Branden (Christa), Summer Orton (Daniel), Brooke Schiess, Alexie Hulme (Dustin), and Sierra Furniss (Clint), 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, his mother in law, Delpha Armstrong, and grandson, Emmet Hulme.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Victor. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cedron Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 95.
