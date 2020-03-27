|
Dee Lynn Wood, age 82, of Terreton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Sugar City.
Lynn was born January 7, 1938 in Rexburg, Idaho, a son to Henry Hendry Wood and Verda Eunice Hobley Wood. He attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Bliss High School. He married Janet Aletha Ostler September 26, 1963 in the Logan, Utah Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lynn served as 1st counselor in the Terreton Bishopric, as Young Men's President, on the stake High Counsel, as Sunday School Superintendent, as a Stake Missionary, as a missionary in the South Dakota CES Mission and in Nauvoo Mission where he was assigned to the Teamsters working with Oxen and Horses. Lynn served on the Mud Lake Water Board for many years. He farmed in the Terreton Area and was farmer of the year in 1995. He was honored as Grand Marshall for the West Jefferson Fair in 2017. He enjoyed Team Roping, cutter racing and hunting with his sons and brothers. He loved coaching free style wrestling and youth football. He is survived by his wife Janet Wood of Terreton, four daughters; RaNae (Craig) Mitchell of Highland, Utah, Teri (Ike) Tomlinson of Terreton, Trina (Lex) Williams of Sugar City, Klista (Kirk) Byers of Roberts, four sons; Byron (Jennifer) Wood of Roberts, Darren (Laurel) Wood of Terreton, Neil (Erin) Wood of Monteview and Gordon (Chelsi) Wood of Riverton, Utah, three sisters; Barbara Wood of Lincoln, California, Jennette (Jim) Brizendine of Bliss, Idaho, Kay (Steve) Maxwell of Jerome, Idaho, three brothers; Doug Wood of Bliss, Idaho, Rhonde Wood of Bliss, Idaho and Kim (Cyndi) Wood of Bliss, Idaho, 30 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Barry and Grandson Gentry. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm at West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunealhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 27, 2020