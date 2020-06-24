Lynne Marie Bishop, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Pingree, Idaho, after a long valiant battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Lynne was born October 29, 1957, to Eugene and Virginia Riordan Krogh in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Lynne grew up in a large family with five sisters and five brothers. She attended schools in Idaho Falls where she met the love of her life, Gregory Bishop, and they were married in 1974. Together, they had four children.
Lynne worked various jobs in her early life but continued her education at Eastern Idaho Technical College, resulting in a new career opportunity working for the U.S. Department of Energy as a personnel security specialist. In the early 1990's, disability caused by MS forced her to leave this job that she loved so much to focus on her personal health.
Lynne enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her family in the outdoors anytime she could. She enjoyed her cruise ship adventures and spontaneous trips to Jackpot, Nevada, with her husband. She was also the proud Grandmother of thirteen grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with at every opportunity. She always looked forward to Christmas because it was a time that brought the whole family together. Lynne loved shopping on QVC where she was always buying gifts and useful gadgets for the family. Lynne also liked visiting family in Las Vegas throughout the years, but only during the cooler months, of course.
Lynne was a very strong person who loved life. She was kind, caring, empathetic, and loving to all who met her. Despite her disability during the prime of her life, she never complained, not even once. She chose to focus on all the good things in life and spending time with the ones she loved. She always had a smile for anyone who came along. She had a great sense of humor and could hold her own in a witty banter session. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Lynne is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gregory Bishop; children: Jeremy (Michelle) Bishop of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Corey (RaeLene) Bishop of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sarah (Craig) Padigimus of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Jesse (Rachel) Bishop of Moreland, Idaho; siblings: Beverly Shaw of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Robert (Barbara) Krogh of Boise, Idaho, Eugene Krogh of Mesa, Arizona, John Krogh of Mesa, Arizona, Bonnie (Mike) Casper of North Riverside, Illinois, Lori (Rocco) Laconte of Naperville, Illinois, and James Krogh of Oak Park, Illinois.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Eugene and Virginia Riordan Krogh, two sisters Therese Krogh, Jeanie Quinn, brother-in-law Paul Quinn, and one brother, Donald Krogh.
A family memorial will take place later this year.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Lynne was born October 29, 1957, to Eugene and Virginia Riordan Krogh in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Lynne grew up in a large family with five sisters and five brothers. She attended schools in Idaho Falls where she met the love of her life, Gregory Bishop, and they were married in 1974. Together, they had four children.
Lynne worked various jobs in her early life but continued her education at Eastern Idaho Technical College, resulting in a new career opportunity working for the U.S. Department of Energy as a personnel security specialist. In the early 1990's, disability caused by MS forced her to leave this job that she loved so much to focus on her personal health.
Lynne enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her family in the outdoors anytime she could. She enjoyed her cruise ship adventures and spontaneous trips to Jackpot, Nevada, with her husband. She was also the proud Grandmother of thirteen grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with at every opportunity. She always looked forward to Christmas because it was a time that brought the whole family together. Lynne loved shopping on QVC where she was always buying gifts and useful gadgets for the family. Lynne also liked visiting family in Las Vegas throughout the years, but only during the cooler months, of course.
Lynne was a very strong person who loved life. She was kind, caring, empathetic, and loving to all who met her. Despite her disability during the prime of her life, she never complained, not even once. She chose to focus on all the good things in life and spending time with the ones she loved. She always had a smile for anyone who came along. She had a great sense of humor and could hold her own in a witty banter session. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Lynne is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gregory Bishop; children: Jeremy (Michelle) Bishop of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Corey (RaeLene) Bishop of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sarah (Craig) Padigimus of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Jesse (Rachel) Bishop of Moreland, Idaho; siblings: Beverly Shaw of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Robert (Barbara) Krogh of Boise, Idaho, Eugene Krogh of Mesa, Arizona, John Krogh of Mesa, Arizona, Bonnie (Mike) Casper of North Riverside, Illinois, Lori (Rocco) Laconte of Naperville, Illinois, and James Krogh of Oak Park, Illinois.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Eugene and Virginia Riordan Krogh, two sisters Therese Krogh, Jeanie Quinn, brother-in-law Paul Quinn, and one brother, Donald Krogh.
A family memorial will take place later this year.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 24, 2020.