Lynnette Smith, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 29, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice and her loving family.
Lynnette was born August 11, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn LaMar Smith and Elma Jean Hansen Smith. She grew up in Ammon and attended Hillview Elementary and Bonneville High School. Following graduation she attended Ricks College.
Lynnette retired as the Office Manager for Life Care Center of Idaho Falls after 35 years of service to the residents there.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including Primary and Young Women's. Lynnette also served a mission in Antwerp, Belgium. She loved paper crafts, painting, scrap booking and camping. She loved music and played the clarinet. Lynnette loved and adored her nieces and nephews and treasured her time with them.
Lynnette is survived by her sister, Jana (Ron) Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Robert (Lisa) Smith of North Ogden, UT; sister, Susan (Gordon) Anderson of Rigby, ID; brother, Rodney (Kristine) Smith of Kuna, ID; sister, Lori (David) Broach of Orem, UT; sister, Melanie Smith of Ammon, ID; sister, Michelle Smith of Ammon, ID; her parents, Glenn LaMar and Elma Jean Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com
. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.