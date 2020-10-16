Mabel Elizabeth Aldous, 95, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home.
Mabel was born October 29, 1924 in Dayton, Idaho to Stanley W. Frew and Lillie Jardine.
Mabel grew up in Roberts, Idaho and graduated from Roberts High School. She then attended college in Pocatello at what is now Idaho State University.
On March 21, 1944 she married Charles Lynn Aldous in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on October 16, 1994. After their marriage the couple lived on Chinese Hill where Charles was a fire spotter. They later moved to Grandview, until moving to Blackfoot in 1976 where they made their home.
Mabel spent her early years working at Simplot in Aberdeen, she had also worked at Cardinal Market in Aberdeen. She also was a cook for the school in Grandview. Above all she was a homemaker caring for her family.
Mabel loved to cook, sew and play board and card games. She made all of her children's clothing. She loved spending time with her family.
Mabel is survived by her daughters, Roxie Monroe, and Ricki (Vernon) Sandoval both of Blackfoot; brother-in-law, Ray Treasure of Vancouver, WA, and sister-in-law, Laura Nitsos of Sacramento, CA; 6 grandchildren, Bruce (Angela) Sandoval, Meridian, ID, Rhonda (Luke) Michelson, Moscow, ID, Denise (Doug) Davis, Moscow, ID, Kelly Aldous, Salmon, ID, Laura Monroe, Pingree, Lisa Aldous, Blackfoot, ID, Joy (Kent) Atkin, Twin Falls, ID, 12 great grandchildren, Brooklyn Ellis, Logan (Matt Montgomery) Hencley, Garren (Bri) Moreno, Kellen Davis, Shelaine Moreno, Jacey (Jake) Mickelsen, Nate Davis, Ben Atkin, Sam Michelson, Olivia Michelson, Jack Atkin, Ava Atkin, Andy Sandoval, and 3 1/2 great great grandchildren, Blake Ellis, Sara Montgomery and Paisley Moreno and Baby Boy Mickelsen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sons, Randy and Ronald Aldous; siblings, Lorin Frew, John Frew, Dick (Louise) Frew, Bud (Dora) Frew, Bill (Vada) Frew, and Mary Treasure; grandson, David Monroe; and great grandson, Talon Ellis.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.