Services Valley Mortuary 950 Alpine Lane Jackson , WY 83001 (307)733-8267 Resources More Obituaries for Madeleine Quissek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Madeleine (Madi) Quissek

1974 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Madeleine (Madi) Quissek died the evening of June 7, 2019 from injuries sustained in automobile accident.



Madi is survived by her husband, Tim Kent; her daughter, Emma Kent; her parents, Mary and Manfred Quissek of Punta Gorda, FL; her brother, Andreas (Lynn) Quissek of Allenton, WI and their children, Everett & Victoria; her sister, Christina Quissek (partner and fiance, Lisa Stiefel) of Denver, CO; Tim's mother, Mary Lou Kent of Wheeling, WV.



Madi was born in New Brunswick, NJ. She completed high school in Oconomowoc, WI in 1990. Madi and Tim met while they were both living in Summit County, CO. In 1999 they moved to the Teton Valley area. They were blessed with their daughter Emma in February 2011. Motherhood brought a new joy to Madi's life. She was a loving and devoted mother and deeply bonded with her daughter.



Madi earned her Baccalaureate of Science (BS) in Information Technology from Brigham Young University - Idaho in 2011, graduating Cum Laude after only three years.



Madi's professional career is varied and accomplished. She co-developed a major travel aid app for which she holds a patent. Most recently, Madi had completed her first-year as a Technology Teacher at Teton Middle School. She felt she had found her calling and had plans to pursue a Master's Degree in Education this summer



A memorial to celebrate Madi's life, will be held on Thursday evening June 20th, 2019 at Teton Middle School. Doors open at 6:00PM and the first eulogy will begin at 7:00PM. Teton Middle School, 935 North 5th East, Driggs, ID 83422 / https://tms.tsd401.org/



Honor Madi with a donation to the following organizations: Primary Children's Hospital (Intermountain Healthcare), https://intermountainhealthcare.org/giving-volunteering/intermountain-foundation/ways-to-give/



Ronald McDonald House https://www.rmhcslc.org/ , Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter http://www.tvshelter.org/how-you-can-help.html Published in Post Register on June 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries