Malinda Lee Kiser, 80, of Ammon, passed away June 9, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Alliance Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
Malinda was born April 22, 1940, in Anaconda, Montana, the daughter of Jasper Roy Armfield and Helen Fitzpatrick Armfield. She grew up and attended schools in Anaconda, Montana. Malinda attended grade school in Stevensville, Montana, before moving to Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. While attending Idaho Falls High School she was the tiger mascot and rodeo queen. Following graduation she attended Idaho State University where she was an art major and a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She also attended East Idaho Vo-Tech where she studied photography and Glen E. Clark Business College earning a degree in secretarial science.
On December 4, 1969, she married Dennis Marvin Kiser in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Malinda and Dennis made their home in Ammon, Idaho, on a five acre farm for the last 50 years. Malinda and Dennis were blessed with three children, Randy, Cynthia and Tonya. She worked as a free lance photographer, private investigator and rental property manager.
Malinda was a member of The National Museum of the Women in the Arts and The Idaho Falls Art Guild. She loved and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. Malinda enjoyed painting and all animals, especially dogs and horses.
Malinda is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Marvin Miser of Ammon, ID; daughter, Tonya (John) Bolliger of Pocatello, ID; son, Randy (Kim) Owen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Cynthia (Lee) Redfearn of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Denise Kiser-Shaw of Santa Cruz, CA; sister, Marie (Bob) Gokey of Roberts, ID; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Marlene Chapman.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 11, 2020.