Maralyn Larsen, 83, of Idaho Falls, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Maralyn was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on July 9, 1936, to Dell and Isabelle Barber. She grew up and attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School.
She met the love of her life, Donn Larsen, at a bowling alley and they were married a few months later on August 4, 1961. They had just celebrated their 58-year anniversary. They made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their four children. They did everything together as a family.
Maralyn was a homemaker who was always the happiest being at home taking care of her family. She was a great cook and baker who loved sharing her treats with neighbors and family, especially at Christmas. She was an avid reader and had a book with her wherever she went. Her passion was decorating and planting flowers, and she always had the prettiest house on the block. She loved fishing with her parents and hunting and camping with Donn and the kids. She enjoyed going to and having garage sales and traveling with her husband. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandma. Her grandchildren say she was the world's best grandma. Her family was her life.
She was a Christian and attended Watersprings Church. She loved the Lord and put her trust in Him, especially at the end of her life.
Maralyn's family would like to thank the amazing One Source Hospice who took care of Maralyn the last couple months of her life, especially nurse Laura Scott for the care and compassion she showed our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Donn; son, Troy Larsen of Henderson, NV; son, Curt Larsen of Henderson, NV; daughter, Shelli (Greg) McBride of Ammon, ID; son, Chad Larsen of Ammon, ID; 7 grandchildren, Bailey, Ryann (Taylor), Mattie, Jake, Reagann, Presley, and Wyatt; and 2 precious great grandchildren, Elijah and Kennedy.
Private Memorial services will be held for her immediate family. Her ashes will be buried in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 19, 2019