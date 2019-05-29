Shelley native, Marceil Kelley Peterson, passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born to Floyd and Fern Kelley on May 12, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



She was the beloved wife of Henry Val Peterson from Taylor, Idaho. They married on August 14, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Marceil and Val, have 6 children; Kelli Hooker (Jerry), Jodi Sandberg (Brad), Lori Hurst (Gary), Jill Alvord (Mark), Jeff Peterson (Penny) and Marci Peterson (Patti Palagi).



Marceil is survived by her husband; 5 children; her brothers, Norman, Karl and Kendall, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters; Marilyn Kelley Fielding, Fern and Faun Kelley, brothers, Neil and Gerald, her daughter, Lori Peterson Hurst and granddaughter, Rachael Hurst.



Funeral services will be held in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday, May 30th. Marceil will be buried in Taylor Idaho and graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1st. Adair Funeral Home in Tucson Arizona will provide funeral arrangements. Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley Idaho will provide burial services.