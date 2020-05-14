Margaret Hansel passed away peacefully at her home on April 25, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1940, to Earle Henry Kinkade and Audrey Wilder Kinkade in Cody, Wyoming. She grew up an only child. Her father Earle passed away when she was 4 years old. Margaret graduated from high school in Cody and went on to the University of Wyoming to obtain her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. While there, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was very proud of her Wyoming roots.Margaret moved to Seattle, Washington, following graduation in 1962 to begin her career in elementary education and to be near her aunt and uncle. Soon after moving to Seattle, she met fellow University of Wyoming graduate, Larry Mack Hansel. The two married on July 19, 1963. They were subsequently blessed with two boys, Troy and David. In 1969, Margaret and family moved to Littleton, Colorado, where she taught preschool and raised her two young boys. The family relocated again in 1976 to Idaho Falls, where Margaret taught at Iona Elementary. Several years later, she transferred to Cloverdale Elementary where she taught Kindergarten until her retirement in 2005. Margaret loved teaching, even being awarded the teacher of the year in 1995-96. She was also an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for leading woman educators.Margaret was eager to serve others; many years after her husband passed away, she volunteered for the Scouts of America Special Needs Adult Troop in Idaho Falls. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and she was always willing to support the various activities and pursuits of her children and grandchildren. In later years, she enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends. Margaret was a member of the Presbyterian Church and attended weekly Community Bible Study.Margaret is survived by her son, Troy E. Hansel; his two children, Jesse and Salena; her daughter-in-law, Tonya A Hansel; and her three children, Abigail, Josh, and Isaac. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, who died in 1989, and her son, David M Hansel, who died in 2014.Funeral services are pending. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her memory should direct them to: Idaho Falls Rescue Mission - 840 Park Ave. Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402, info@ifrescuemission.org.