1921 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margaret Ila Brown Rigby, 97, peacefully passed away on March 28, 2019, in Blackfoot, Idaho.



Margaret was born October 21, 1921, the fourth child of George David and Blanche Smith Brown in Stavely, Alberta, Canada. She spent her childhood on the family homestead with her older brother and four sisters attending school, riding bareback on horses, swimming, doing chores, and working along side her mother and father on the family farm.



In November of 1937, during the Depression and a severe drought, the family relocated to Plano, Idaho. She finished high school at Edmonds where she was the student body president, graduating in 1940. She became a citizen of the United States on February 19, 1943.



She met her future husband, Lester Lalovi Rigby, at a dance in Hibbard, Idaho. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple on March 28, 1941. They purchased a farm south of Rexburg where her family still farms today. Together they had two children, a daughter Marilyn, and almost twenty years later, a son, Brent Lalovi. They enjoyed many years together raising their children, taking trips to Texas to visit Marilyn's family, and watching Brent play sports. When her husband suffered some serious health issues shortly after Brent was born, she took over the responsibilities of running the farm and caring for her husband. He passed away on November 26, 1983.



She found companionship and friendship with Bob Erikson, and they married on October 17, 1985. They enjoyed traveling together and spending winters in Arizona. Some of her most precious memories were of a trip they took to Israel where she witnessed the Holy Land and walked where Jesus walked.



Margaret knew the value of hard work and spent countless hours gardening, working in her yard, quilting, volunteering at schools, and giving compassionate service to those in need. She loved shopping with her sisters and going to family reunions in Canada and Idaho.



She was a life-long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings. She especially loved working with the young women in her ward. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was honored to be able to serve as a senior missionary at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City in 2001.



Margaret's family was her greatest blessing. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Gary) Rasmussen, Rexburg, her son, Brent (Leah) Rigby, Blackfoot, eight granddaughters, Julie Perez, Melanie (Tyler) Garn, Amy (Brian) Farrer, Jennifer (Alan) Hill, Mindie (Eric) Loosli, Whitnie (Sean) Thompson, Brittnie (Stettsen) Beard, Madison Lalovi Rigby, eighteen great-grandchildren, one soon to be great-great grandchild, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sisters, her husbands, a grandson-in-law, and two grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 pm in Rexburg at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2332 West 2000 South, under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Plano Cemetery. A viewing will be held an hour and a half prior to the services.



The family wishes to thank the staff of the Gables of Blackfoot and Solace Hospice for their loving care of our mother and grandma.



Condolences and memories of Margaret can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019