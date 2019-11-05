|
|
|
Margene Hansen, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born November 9, 1940, to Ralph Arvel and Dorothy Cox Hampton in Shelley, she grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Freedom WY, and Shelley. Margene was the only daughter and was adored and at the same time teased by her brothers. She met Sherron Hansen, who was her brother's friend during high school. They were married June 6, 1958, in Jameston and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in the spring of 1967. They had three children, Joni, Dean and Kirk. Along with her husband, they farmed and ranched in the Taylor, and Taylor Mountain areas.
Her faith was paramount in her life, she loved deeply and served tirelessly. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a leader and teacher in the Primary, Young Women's, Sunday School, and Relief Society programs. In 2009 Margene and Sherron were missionaries in the Detroit, Michigan area. They have worked with the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center since 2011.
An entrepreneur, she was an owner of Margene's Bridal with locations in Idaho Falls and Boise. She was well respected in the bridal community, a member of the Retailer Advisory Committee for a national Manufacturer and on the design team traveling to Taiwan.
She is survived by her husband, Sherron Hansen, and their children, Joni (Kevin) Oakey, Dean Hansen and Kirk (Heather) Hansen all of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Morrell (Judie) Hampton and Steve (Linda) Hampton of Shelley, ID, and Doug (Donna) Hampton of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Taylor Ward Chapel, 1101 E. 1250 N., Shelley. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, and from 10:30-11:30 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Taylor Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 5, 2019