Margie Delores Carlson, our dearly loved mother and best friend, grandma, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away on February 29, 2020, from unexpected complications of a cardiac procedure. Her strength during her last few days with us was nothing less than extraordinary. We will never forget the hugs, tears, and laughter shared during that precious time. We will never forget her strong spirit.
Mom was born January 22, 1936, in Hibbard, Idaho, where she was raised on a farm with her sisters, Shirlene Schnelker, Janet Rock, Marilyn Webster, and Gloria Rock. She learned through her parents, Mervin and Ida Rock, the value of hard work. She learned the dedication to persevere through challenges and provided her kids a beautiful place called home.
She graduated from Madison High School in 1954. She married our dad, Richard "Dick" Carlson in February 1955. Together, they had five children, Jeff Carlson, Leslie Carlson, Greg (Becky) Carlson, Amber (Todd) Corsetti, and Allen Carlson.
Mom was extremely organized, ambitious, and energetic. She loved fishing, camping, rodeos, jitterbugging, and Alan Jackson. A country girl at heart. She was an avid sports fan of everything, especially football, running her own pool for many, many years. She would wake in the morning to turn on ESPN, absolutely loved the game, and we all loved her enthusiasm! She loved her home, beautiful flower gardens, and yard. She loved Christmas, putting up each year every single meaningful ornament, decoration, and string of lights no matter how wore out she was, and it was perfect.
Most of all, she loved her family. Additionally, her four-legged companions, Brittany, Hollow, Jazzy, Tess, and Winnie, loved her just as much. Her wallet was the thickness of the Bible, from the pictures of her grandchildren she carried with her. She had 12 grandchildren, 9 7/8 great-grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Ida, and her sister, Jan.
An informal get-together and service will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon). In lieu of flowers, mom would love and appreciate a donation to The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.
Lastly, we would like to extend our thank you to Dr. Krell, Dr. Blank, Ken, and Audrey, for their warmth, love, sincerity, and guidance through the last days of our mother's life. Audrey, you are an earth angel. Thank you for wrapping your wings around us all. My mom knew, and then she hugged you.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 3, 2020