1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margie May Stephenson Clark passed away peacefully at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 96 on May 17, 2019. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Clarence Stephenson and Iriminda Taylor on March 12, 1923. Margie attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and attended Idaho State College for two years. She married Billy Clark on September 6, 1944, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on the first day it opened. They raised their five children in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Margie loved music, sewing, and children. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints and served faithfully throughout her life.



Margie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband. She is survived by her sons, Robert Clark (Kathy) of Idaho Falls, ID, Scott Clark (Michele) of Oakley, CA, Todd Clark (Billie Jo) of Twin Falls, ID; daughters, Vicki Taylor (Brent) of Draper, UT, and Dawn Thompson (Mark) of Idaho Falls; 24 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint chapel at 1155 1st St., Idaho Falls, ID with viewing prior to the service at 10:00-10:45 am. Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on May 21, 2019