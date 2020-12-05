Margie L. Merrill Killian, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 4, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Margie was born August 19, 1942, in Annis, Idaho, to Solymon Sylvenus Merrill and Ruth Maurine Thorngren Merrill. She grew up and attended schools in Eastern Idaho including Menan, Rigby, and Lewisville, and graduated from Rigby High School.
On September 7, 1962, she married Wayne Killian in Lewisville, Idaho. Margie and Wayne made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Margie worked as a secretary for at the Skyline High School counseling department.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Idaho Falls Temple for five years. She enjoyed being with family, loved watching her grandkids play their sports. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, cards, fishing, golfing, cooking, walking and bowling.
Margie is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Killian of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Susan Judd of Springville, UT; son, Steven (Wendy) Killian of Henderson, NV; son, Scott (Patricia) Killian of Pocatello, ID; brother, Norman (Audrey) Merrill of Spokane, WA; sister, Twila (Charley) Lahm of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dennis "Mike" (Sheila) Merrill of Baker City, OR; brother, Kent (Diane) Merrill of Rigby, ID; brother, Blair (Phyllis) Merrill of Rigby, ID; sister, Sally (Dare) Sumner of Idaho Falls, ID; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Solymon Merrill, mother, Ruth Strupp, and brothers, Warren "Dick" Merrill and Ronald Merrill.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Pioneer Ward, 2020 S. Charlotte Dr., with Bishop Fred Cooper officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery.
The Killian family would like to thank MorningStar Reflections Care Center and Encompass Hospice for their care of Margie in her final days.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
