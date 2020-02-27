|
Life-loving, courageous, and joyous Maria del Refugio Bustamante, 60, of Sugar City, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. After three years of battling the war against an aggressive form of molecular breast cancer, she has found peace. She passed away at her home surrounded by her loving husband Dagoberto Bustamante, two wonderful children Krista and Adrian, and supportive family members. She will be forever loved and missed.
Maria was born on February 1st, 1960, in La Rueda, Durango, Mexico to Faustino Valdez and Librada Avila. Maria immigrated to the United States at a young age with her mother and siblings, and has lived in the Snake River Valley for over 43 years. Maria will be remembered by her siblings Alfredo Avila, Maria de Concepcion Hernandez, Jesus Manuel Avila, Maria del Carmen Avila, and will be reunited with her mother and older brother Jose Angel Avila.
Maria met the love of her life, Dagoberto Bustamante in 1979; after a five-year courtship they wed and went on to have a 35 year marriage full of laughs, love, singing, and synergy when it came to raising their two children. Dagoberto describes his wife as being the strongest, toughest, most patient and selfless woman in the world; she made him a better man and prepared him with the strength to go on for their children after she passed.
Maria's children were her number one priority. Krista Aida Bustamante and Adrian Angel Bustamante credit their mother for every milestone and success in their lives. She encouraged them to work hard in all things and above all focus on their education. She put both of her children through school with her own blood, sweat and tears, working tough twelve hour rotating shifts, and managing her own business, even during the worst of her cancer treatments.
She was very devoted to her job at Basic American Foods in Rexburg, Idaho, where she worked over 37 years. At work she was known to be the hardest worker, winning countless employee of the month awards and constantly breaking her own company record and would not hesitate to help new employees feel comfortable in their new role.
Maria was a person that put a smile on your face without even trying and expressed love in everything she did. Before she recently became bedridden from cancer, Maria had a passion for sharing her Mexican cuisine, and on Saturday mornings could be heard singing Mariachi music and Nortenas at the top of her lungs while cleaning the house. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and arts and crafts of all kinds. She loved making hats, blankets, and baby clothes for everyone she loved, and anyone in need.
Maria always strived to better herself in every aspect of her life, and encouraged everyone around her to do the same. Maria encouraged her husband to open his own trucking company, and pushed her children to reach their goals.
Her family would like to thank everyone who has helped and comforted them through this very difficult time, both when she was battling cancer and now that she has found peace.
The wake will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020, from 6 PM - 8 PM at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, Rexburg, ID. Her funeral service will take place on February 29th, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 South Lee Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID. The burial will be held at Sugar City Cemetery followed by a meal celebrating her life at the gray LDS Church at 6 Teton Avenue in Sugar City, ID. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 27, 2020