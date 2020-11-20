Maria Elizabeth (Anderson) Neumann, a devoted Christian, wife, mother of four, sister, and daughter, passed away on November 18, 2020.
Maria was born in Phoenix, Arizona to two school teachers, Tom and Dollie Anderson. During her high school years, the family moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona where she became a well accomplished tennis player. After high school, Maria continued her education at Arizona State University. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering, graduating with honors. Following her collegiate education, Maria worked for STMicroelectronics in Phoenix, Arizona and later transferred to AMI Semiconductors in Pocatello, Idaho as a Process Engineer.
On October 22, 2005, Maria married Todd Neumann on Jenny Lake, Wyoming at the base of the Teton Mountains. Together they have four children: Zane, MaKenna, Colt, and Kody. Maria loved spending time with her family. Maria also enjoyed taking road trips/vacationing in Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Sun Valley, and locations throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, with one cross country trek to New England/Virginia in Momma Maria's Van. Playing tennis was a passion of Maria's, that allowed her time to spend with family and friends. She enjoyed biking with the family, so much as to bring "I Can Bike" to Pocatello for Colt and MaKenna, and a number of other children to learn to excel at biking.
Maria would eventually retire to work her favorite and most cherished job as a stay at home mom. She developed a soft spot for special needs children and adults, as our darling little girl, MaKenna was born with Down Syndrome. She worked as a special needs family support booker in Southeast Idaho for over 100 families, while taking care of her own children and home. Maria was an avid supporter, and organizer of the Southeast Idaho Down Syndrome Buddy Walk, being involved for more than ten years. She was also a supporter of the local Special Olympics
program in honor of her daughter MaKenna.
Maria is survived by her loving husband Todd Neumann and their children Zane, MaKenna, Colt, and Kody all of Pocatello, ID; parents Thomas and Gwendolyn (Dollie) Anderson of Prescott Valley, AZ; brother Matthew Bryant, his wife Jamie, and her son Caleb of Prescott Valley, AZ; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law Barry and Donna Neumann of Fork Union, VA; and by her Sister-in-law Tami Sharff, her husband Jeff and their daughters Julia, Alexandra, and Olivia of Ruckersville, VA.
Maria was preceded in death by two sets of grandparents: Virgil and Ramona Anderson, and Kenneth and Virginia Arnold.
Maria was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and daughter, as well as a fierce and loyal friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 22 at the University Bible Church, 4700 N. Philbin Road Chubbuck, ID 83202. A webcast of the service will be available at the University Bible Church's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeGNEK1fmuAXHTWCAiIA5Cw