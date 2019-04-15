Resources More Obituaries for Marian Newbold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marian Newbold

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marian Mortensen Newbold, 83, beloved by her family and her many friends, passed away April 13, 2019, in her Idaho Falls home.



She was born in West Jordan, Utah on May 14,1935, to Mary Sabey Mortensen and Grant Harry Mortensen. Raised in Riverton, Utah, she enjoyed being outdoors, learned to work hard on the family farm, and excelled in school. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1953, and attended the U of U.



She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Bernell Newbold in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 2,1954. The couple lived in Salt Lake City and Murray before moving to Idaho Falls in 1965. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marian served in many leadership positions in Relief Society, Primary, and the Young Women programs. She especially enjoyed her 20 years working with girls at camp. Together Marian and Bernell served a mission in Alabama and as temple workers. She volunteered for 25 years at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Social Services and served 12 years as an election judge. A talented pianist, Marian taught for 45 years and was a member of the Idaho Falls Music Teachers Association.



Marian was a loving mother and wife, excellent cook, wonderful homemaker, and had an enviable green thumb. She enjoyed caring for her garden, flowerbeds, and house plants. Marian treasured time with her family, especially when hiking, fishing, and camping.



She is survived by her children: Ronald (Corinne) Newbold of Scottsdale AZ, Mary Ann (Brent) Smith of Highland UT, Kristine (Tod) Sanders, Brian (Melanie) Newbold of Springville UT, James Newbold of Littleton CO, Janice (Kevin) Barlow of Hyrum UT, and Gerald (Tammie) Thompson of Ft. Worth TX; 21 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and siblings Ida (Larry) Hardcastle of Idaho Falls ID and Lowell Mortensen (Robert Jacob) of Palm Springs CA. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother.



Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Taylorview Ward Chapel, 1291 West 65th South in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Scott Cook officiating. Viewing Thursday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Utah at the South Jordan Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Memorial donations may be made to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center (ifareahumanitariancenter.org/donate).



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 15, 2019