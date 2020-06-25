Marian Peña
1949 - 2020
Marian Virginia Lowe Pena, 70, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Marian was born November 3, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho to Isabel and Arvel Lowe.

On May 10, 1969 she married Tom Pena, to this union five children were born.

Marian worked at the Bannock Hospital from 1983- 2011 and Portneuf Hospital from 2011-2018.

Marian dedicated her life to her family. She loved to bowl and do the hokey pokey. She had a beautiful singing voice.

Marian was well loved and respected by all who met and knew her. She will always be in our hearts.

Marian is survived by her husband, Tom Pena; children, Jeannie Pena, Jenica (Anthony) Francesconi, Teresa Pena Hughes (Travis Morrison), Tracy (Jeremy) Zielanski, Tommy Pena (Terri Schilhabel); grandchildren, Joey, KaDee (Ethan), Frankie (Charles), Juel (Skylar), John (Leah), Kassy, Tommy, Devyn, Mason, Colton (Kayley), Brendan, Gabe, Trevor, and Alissa; and great grandchildren, Brooke, Cadance, Aiden, Emeri, Presley, Olivia, and Tobias.

She is also survived by her siblings, Arvel, Ernie, Kathy, Judy and Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Sharon, Arvella, Carol Jean, Ralph, Jerry, Bobby, and Ronnie.

Family will meet with friends and relatives from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, June, 27, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
