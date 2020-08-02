1/1
Marian Peterson
1930 - 2020
Marian Ethel Holbrook Peterson, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho, and was reunited with her husband, Richard, on July 30, 2020.

Marian was born in Sparks, Nevada, on May 17, 1930, to Edward Nightingale Holbrook and Loris Dorothy Roberts Holbrook.

She grew up and attended schools in Sacramento, California, graduating from McClatchy High School.

On June 28, 1948, Marian married Richard Lyle Peterson in Gardnerville, Nevada.

She worked for a number of doctors as their office manager for over 40 years.

Marian was a lifelong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed singing, reading, and loved leading Primary children in singing. Her seven children and their spouses, 40 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren will truly miss her loving care and her happy voice singing whatever song was needed at the time.

Marian is survived by her children, Richard Lee (Millie) Peterson of Piscataway NJ, Robert Wayne (Elaine) Peterson of Newport OR, Brent Edward (Marlene) Peterson of Appomattox VA, Judith Lynn (Paul) Loomis of Blackfoot ID, Denise Rae (Bennie) Lilly of Blackfoot ID, and Keith Stanley (Carol) Peterson of Laie HI; daughter-in-law, Kerry Beth Forbes of Greenfield, IN; sisters, Dorothy Busath and Susan Fullmer of Sacramento CA; 35 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Loris and Edward Holbrook; her son, Kevin Norman Peterson; sister, Joy Busath; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Sacramento, California. A graveside service for the family will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
