Marilyn Peery


1933 - 2019
Marilyn Peery Obituary
Marilyn Bartholomew Peery, 86, of Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Gables of Ammon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

Memories of Marilyn and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 24, 2019
