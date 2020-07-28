Marilyn E. Strom, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 27, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Marilyn was born July 3, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold Warren Eames and Clara Catherine Fanning Eames. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and Idaho Falls High School. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Catholic Community throughout her life.
On July 25, 1963, she married James Leland Strom in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together, they had four children: Hallie, James, Kristie, and Teri. They made their home in Idaho Falls, where Marilyn worked as an office manager and enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. In her spare time, she loved camping with James and family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many friends, and pets.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband; children, Hallie Ann (Laurent) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, James S. (Jane) Strom of Round Hill, VA, Kristie Lin (Michael) Rodriquez of Idaho Falls, ID, and Teri Kae Beck of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Steve (Vickie) Eames of Grant's Pass, OR; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Jo Ann Reaves and Susan Holt.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
