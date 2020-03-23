|
|
|
Marion "Sonny" Morris passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 18, 2020. He was in the loving care of some very special caregivers at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation and was being treated for Alzheimer's Disease.
Sonny was born April 9, 1937, in Hampton, Virginia, to Marion Morris Sr. and Frances Gregory Morris. He was the oldest of six children.
He attended school in Hampton, Virginia, and joined the Marine Corps in 1954 at the age of 17. While in the Marine Corps, he did some boxing and was part of an Honor Guard at Annapolis, Maryland.
Sonny married Gladys Allen on May 23, 1957. To that marriage three children were born; Carolyn on March 23, 1959; Jeffery Allen on September 30, 1961; Felicia on February 20, 1964. Sadly, Jeffery only lived for a few hours.
Sonny attended Bible School, and he was ordained a Fundamental Baptist Minister in Hampton, Virginia. He later pastored several churches.
Sonny and Gladys were divorced and in 1985, and he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his employer, Newport News Ship Building and Drydock, where he had been employed for many years. He was a Nuclear Inspector at that time. When that job ended, he went back to his job as a Sheet Metal Worker and remained in Idaho Falls.
Sonny married Lorraine Gruver on September 15, 1985.
He never missed an opportunity to teach Bible studies and taught a Bible class for 18 years to men soon to be released from prison. He also presided over many weddings and funerals. He served as a Hospice Chaplain until his dementia made it impossible for him to continue.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Reva Long; his first wife, Gladys Allen Morris; and his newborn son, Jeffrey Allen Morris.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine Morris; his daughters, Carolyn Davidson and Felicia (Jeffrey) Johnson; grandchildren, Adam Osborn, Jennifer (Chris) Puyear, and Robert (Kiersten) Johnson; sister, Dena (Cliff) Turner; brothers, Edward (Martha) Morris, Chester (Joanne) Morris, and Robin Morris; stepdaughters, Deborah (David) Allen, Verline (Douglas) Gray, and Pamela (Daniel) Richey; stepbrothers, Daniel Gruver, Philip (Tonya) Gruver, and Andrew (Kelley Jo) Gruver; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements have been made with Wood Funeral Home for cremation, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2020