|
|
|
Marion Davis Roberts of Teton City, Idaho passed away November 7, 2019 at the Gables of
Shelley. Marion was 102 years old.
She was born in 1917 and raised in Wilford Idaho. She attended school at Wilford elementary
and Sugar City High School.
Marion's mother Estalla died when she was only 8 years old. She and her siblings went to live
with her grandma and grandpa Singleton for 3 years until her father married "Aunt Louie". The
family was then reunited and a step brother, Wallace joined them.
After high school, Marion dated and married Earl Roberts of Teton (they later divorced). As a
family, they bought their own home in Teton City, and raised two sons, R. Brent and Barry.
Marion had great devotion to her family. She worked hard, enjoyed many wonderful
friendships, and traveled to many locations around the world.
Throughout her life, Marion worked as a homemaker, wallpaper hanger, seed picker, waitress
and eventually went to beauty school. She owned and operated her own beauty shop "The
Village Beauty Shop" in her home for 30 years, retiring at the age of 70.
Marion is preceded in death by her Mother Estella Singleton Davis, Father, Albert "Ab" Marion
Davis, Step-mother "Aunt" Louie (Emma Louise Howells), Sister Alta Davis Gould, Brother
Warren Davis, sons Ronald Brent Roberts, Barry D. Roberts and Daughter-in-law Joan A.
Nelson.
She is survived by her grandson Allen K.(Gina) Roberts and granddaughter, Robin L. Erhardt.
Great Grandchildren, Dustin (Ane) Peterson, Joshua (April) Peterson, Alexandra Roberts, Kelli
Ann Erhardt, and Robby Erhardt.
Great Great Grandchildren, Brynn Peterson, Sophie Peterson, Michael Peterson, and Audrey
Peterson.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Community Presbyterian
Church in St. Anthony at 1:00 pm. A reception of family and friends will be from 12:30 until 12:50. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery following the service under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 11, 2019