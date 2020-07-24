Marion Alta WeitfleMother, Teacher, Outdoor Enthusiast, FriendMarion Weitfle, 94, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side, on July 18, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1926, the third of five children born to Norman and Helen Staebler of Turner, Michigan. She loved growing up on their farm with her siblings, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins nearby.While attending college in Michigan, Marion met and soon married Jack R. Weitfle of Idaho Falls, on October 29, 1945. Together they had 7 children. Marion is survived by all of her children: Jackie Boskoff, Teressa Lippert, Debora Cross, Kimberly Jockusch, Margaret Hanson, Paul Weitfle, Allison McGeachin, as well as eight grand children and 5 great-grandchildren. Fortunately, all of her children got to spend time with her in the last few months of her life's journey. She was also grateful for a visit from her sister, Helen Mae and brother-in-law Ed Hickey, of Anaconda, Montana.A champion and advocate of education, Marion completed her Bachelor's degree in Education from Idaho State University. She continued her education and achieved two Master's degrees as well, one in Education Administration and another in Speech Pathology. She taught middle and high school students Language Arts in the Idaho Falls area for over 30 years. The teacher in her extended well beyond her years of public school service, she spent summers as a 4-H leader teaching her own and neighboring children various skills like sewing, canning, baking and gardening. She became Idaho's first female driver's education instructor and for several years, she taught First Aid and CPR for the American Red Cross, where she also volunteered to help victims of disasters.Marion loved the outdoors; she spent many weekends at Harriman State Park where she enjoyed cross-country skiing and volunteering her time and expertise as a Lifetime Member of the Nordic Ski Patrol. In the 1970's Marion joined the Sierra Club, where she ventured to the John Muir Trail and although mid-way she sprained an ankle, she completed the 214 mile self-supported hike, including suspending her bear box of food high up in the tree tops at each overnight camp. She also enjoyed many whitewater-rafting trips on Idaho's scenic rivers. Later in life, she enjoyed several amazing trips to Alaska where she hiked with her family, picked blueberries and cranberries and successfully reeled in salmon and halibut!Always a farm girl at heart, for decades she loved growing vegetables and flowers in her garden, she raised chickens and even bought a horse so her kids could learn to "get back on"! Many of her happiest hours were spent making beautiful quilts with several of her daughters. Over the years, she enjoyed her friends at the United Methodist Church where, for many years, she played in the bell choir. Marion was also very active in Eastern Star (75 year member) and the Social Order of Beauceant (50 year member) where she had many life long friends.No formal services are planned, you can honor Marion's memory by showing kindness and compassion to others, supporting education for all, and by taking a deep breath of mountain air and preserving nature for future generations. The family suggests donations may be made to the American Red Cross or the Sierra Club.