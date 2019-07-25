Services Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services 825 E 17th Street Idaho Falls , ID 83404 (208) 522-7424 Memorial service 7:00 PM St Luke's Episcopal Church 270 N Placer Ave Idaho Falls , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Balmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Balmer

1937 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Marjorie Joyce Assendrup Balmer, 81, died peacefully on July 18th after a valiant fight with Alzheimer's and surrounded by those who loved her.



Marjorie was born on September 17, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Her mother's name was Lillian Nelson Assendrup and her father's name was Ray Anthony Assendrup. Four years later her brother Jim was born.



Marjorie has lived in Idaho her whole life. Her father farmed in the Twin Falls and Murtaugh area and her mother was a homemaker and a very good cook.



Marjorie went to 1st grade in a one room school house in Twin Falls and when her family moved to Murtaugh she attended school there from the 2nd through 12th grade. Marjorie fondly remembers her school years in Murtaugh. All the kids from 1st through 12th grade rode the same school bus. This was great because everyone knew everyone else at school regardless of their age. The result was long lasting relationships that Marjorie has cherished her whole life. Marjorie remembers swimming in Murtaugh Lake and having the water snakes chase her. Marjorie was a wonderful swimmer and served as a lifeguard at NAT-SOO-PAH pool during the summers of her teenage years.



After Marjorie graduated from high school she attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and was an active member of the Gamma Phi sorority. In her third year she left school to get married and her daughter Lisa, the first of three children,



was born in Boise, Idaho.



Marjorie's first husband was a salesman and they soon had to move to Ogden, UT for his job. Her second child, Kevin, was born in Ogden. They lived there about a year and then moved back to Twin Falls where her third and last child, Christopher, was born. The Family then moved back to Boise.



Marjorie and her first husband were divorced and she was left with supporting three children on her own. She worked at a Finance Company and as a secretary for a law firm and for Boise Cascade before meeting and marrying her current husband Bill Balmer in 1977. In 1980 the family moved to Idaho Falls and Marjorie started a job with Rogers Seed Co. During the next 15 years Marjorie worked at Rogers, Development Workshop, Mountain River Hospital, Christian Counseling Services, and the Girl Scouts she was also a chaplain at Eastern Idaho Medical Center and a trained Stephen Minister. Marjorie was a member of New Day Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls.



When Marjorie's daughter Lisa was 21 she began the difficult task of starting an intermediate care facility for mentally handicapped children. The facility was called Tomorrow's Hope. Just before the facility opened she was diagnosed with terminal Melanoma cancer and passed away at the age of 23. Tomorrow's Hope has continued to thrive through the years.



In 1995 Marjorie and Bill moved to Council Bluffs, IA. Marjorie started a job with Nebraska Health Systems and Bill with First Data. In 2001 Marjorie and Bill moved to Mesquite, NV and soon after to the St George, UT area. In 2006 when Bill retired they continued to spend winters in St George and summers at Star Valley Ranch, WY. This continued until 2008 when they sold the cabin in Star Valley and moved back to Idaho Falls.



During the years Marjorie had many kitties to love and Patches and Cali will miss her dearly.



While in Council Bluffs, Marjorie began China Painting lessons and through the years has taught china painting in her studios in Mesquite, St George and Idaho Falls. She has many beautiful pieces of painting she completed and has many satisfied students she has taught.



Marjorie is survived by her loving husband Bill Balmer (Idaho Falls), her loving son Christopher Balmer (Katie) Iona, her son Kevin Clark (Angie), 5 Grandchildren, Kendra Miranda (Luciano) Cornelius, OR, Rachel Clark Forest Grove, OR, Jessica Packard (Dillon) Fort Rucker, AL, Stephen Clark, Sierra Visa, AZ and Braxton Balmer Idaho Falls, ID and 2 Great Grandchildren Jensen Packard, Fort Rucker, AZ and Aiden Miranda Cornelius, OR. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Lillian and Ray Assendrup her brother Jim Assendrup and her daughter Lisa Clark.



Memorial Services will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00pm at St Luke's Episcopal Church 270 N Placer Ave, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.