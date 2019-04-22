Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Colson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Colson

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marjorie Gneiting Lords Colson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 21, 2019, at Lincoln Court. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.



Marjorie was born March 12, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho, to Dean Emery Gneiting and Verla Taylor Gneiting. She grew up and attended schools in Coltman and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1958. She worked on the family farm with her father and siblings and was very proud of that heritage.



On July 31, 1959, she married Thayne Lords in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born five children Darin, Michael, Jeffrey, Robyn and Corey. Marjorie and Thayne made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Marjorie worked as a clerk for Chesbro Music Co. Marjorie and Thayne served a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois, from 2003-2004. Thayne passed away on April 13, 2015. On February 20, 2016, Marjorie married James Leo Colson in Idaho Falls.



Marjorie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. She enjoyed quilting, canning, being in the outdoors and fishing with her family. Marjorie loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, James Leo Colson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darin (Teena) Lords of Rigby, ID, son, Michael (Elizabeth) Lords of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Jeffrey (Kathy) Lords of Chandler, AZ, daughter, Robyn (Scott) Shadley of Meridian, ID, son, Corey (Kayla) Lords of Ammon, ID; sister, Doris Ritchie of Iona, ID, sister, Julia Iglinski of Rigby, ID, sister, Nola (Kent) Steinmetz of Rigby, ID, sister, Elaine (D) Simmons of Idaho Falls, ID, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean Emery Gneiting and Verla Taylor Gneiting; husband, Thayne Lords; brother, Ross Gneiting, and brother-in-laws, Tom Ritchie and Ray Iglinski.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Idaho Falls Sageview Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive, with Bishop David Hammond officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.