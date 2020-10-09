1/1
Marjorie Freeland
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margorie "Margie" (Nichols) Freeland, age 93 passed away October 7th, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Margie was born May 16,1927 in Lewiston, Montana to Oscar & Ethel Jones Nichols.

She is survived by her Son-in-law, John M. Walker of Idaho Falls. 3 Grandsons, Johnny E. Walker (Angel) of Sandy, Utah. Trevor W. Walker (Wendy) of Dillon, Montana. Reilly J. Adamson of Redmon, WA.

Also survived by 3 greatgrandchildren, Johnny E. Walker II (Nicole) of South Jordan, Utah, Hailee L. Walker of Sandy, Utah & Adam W. Walker of Dillon Montana.

Preceded in death by both of her children Kent A. Adamson & Karen J. Walker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 9, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved