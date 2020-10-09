Margorie "Margie" (Nichols) Freeland, age 93 passed away October 7th, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Margie was born May 16,1927 in Lewiston, Montana to Oscar & Ethel Jones Nichols.



She is survived by her Son-in-law, John M. Walker of Idaho Falls. 3 Grandsons, Johnny E. Walker (Angel) of Sandy, Utah. Trevor W. Walker (Wendy) of Dillon, Montana. Reilly J. Adamson of Redmon, WA.



Also survived by 3 greatgrandchildren, Johnny E. Walker II (Nicole) of South Jordan, Utah, Hailee L. Walker of Sandy, Utah & Adam W. Walker of Dillon Montana.



Preceded in death by both of her children Kent A. Adamson & Karen J. Walker



