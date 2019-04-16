Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Hoffman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Hoffman

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marjorie Ellen Hoffman, 94, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.



She was born December 29, 1924, in Allentown Pennsylvania, to Charles W. Durner and Marie Baumgartner Durner. She graduated from Allentown High School.



On June 21, 1947, she married Allen W. Hoffman at St. Michael Lutheran Church, Allentown, PA. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II. She attended Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA, and Baker Business College, Baker, OR.



Marge and Al moved to Baker, Oregon in 1948 where Al worked for the airline. In 1951 they moved to Lewiston, Idaho, for two years and in 1953 they moved to Idaho Falls.



She was active in the Marine Corps League in Allentown, PA 1946 to 1948 and was a member of the American Legion Post 566 where she served as Adjutant for a number of years and the Editor of the Post Newsletter. She served a second term on the State Finance Committee for the American Legion. She was a member of the Bonneville County Veteran's Memorial Team always ready to hold the red Marine Corps flag. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and held many offices in that. Also was involved in Bonneville County Republican Women, charter member of TRIAD. She served as President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Gem State Parliamentary Club and served as Secretary of the AARP post 442. She served on the Homeless StandDown committee held at the Idaho State Veterans Home, Pocatello. She received an appointment from former Governors Phil Batt and Kempthorne as one of the five Idaho Veterans Affairs Commissioners. She was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church and also served on Altar Circle.



Marge was employed in General Insurance offices at Tandy, Wood & Hartwell Corporation and then worked at the INEL for 20 years, retiring in 1995 from Training at TRA area.



She is survived by her son, Steve D. Hoffman (Ginger); one grandson, Blade A. Hoffman; and two granddaughters, Isabella C. Hoffman and Gabriella L. Hoffman.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, July 2,1997; her parents; brother, Charles Durner; and sister, Elaine Gallagher.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th Street in Idaho Falls, with the Pastor Garen Pay, officiating. The family will meet with friends one hour before the services. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Marine Corps Honor Guard.