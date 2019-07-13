Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Homer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Homer

1920 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Marjorie Ellen Bybee Homer, 99, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away July 9, 2019, at Family Tree Assisted Living in Morgan, Utah.



On May 20, 1920, God sent one of his kindest daughters to earth. She was born to John J. and Florence W. Bybee in the family home on Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. They named her Marjorie Ellen Bybee. On May 20, 2019, Marjorie turned 99. A few weeks later, on July 9th, she quietly left this earth and returned home.



During her high school years, Marjorie played drums in the IFHS Marching Band. It was in high school that she met Karl T. Homer. World War II interrupted their courtship as Karl joined the Marines and fought in the Pacific theater of the war. When the war ended, Karl and Marjorie were married five days later in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Marjorie loved and touched so many people, and they loved her in return. While raising six children, she managed to teach dozens of other young women how to sew and cook through the Bonneville county 4H programs. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Music Club and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She belonged to a dinner club, and a sewing club that met every month for many years. Those groups provided lifelong friendships. She organized the first library at Longfellow Elementary School. With Karl, she served a three year mission in San Jose, California, where she served as the Mission Mother.



Six children were born to Karl and Marjorie, all of them boys except the last five: John(Carol Homer), Margaret ( George Hopkin), Ellen (Creed Rowan), Elizabeth (Wayland Adams), Karla (Ashton), and Barbara (Reed Jenson). All survive, as well as her brother John Bybee and sisters JoAnne Hopkins and Martha Vlahos. Preceding Marjorie in death were her sweetheart Karl, her mother and father, her brother Bill, her sister Marilyn , son-in-law, Dave Ashton and all their closest friends from their generation.



Marjorie will be remembered as a kind and gracious woman. She taught children and missionaries love and respect. She taught them manners. Most of all, she taught them faith in Jesus Christ through her example and the experiences of her life.



Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID. Family will greet friends from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries