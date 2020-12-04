1/1
Marjorie Toshiko Ugaki
1939 - 2020
Marjorie Toshiko Ugaki (81) passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 from complications due to a seven-year, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed.

Marjorie was born on November 11, 1939 in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Jintaro and Kaneko Konishi. Marjorie attended schools in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School. She married Jack Ugaki, and from this union, Julie Ann Ugaki was born. Jack and Marjorie later divorced. Marjorie worked as a bank teller for many years, finally retiring from Wells Fargo in Blackfoot, Idaho. Throughout these years, she met many wonderful people and made many lifelong friendships.

Traveling was definitely something that Marjorie enjoyed. She traveled to Europe, New Zealand, Jamaica, Canada, every Hawaiian Island at least once, and numerous other states. She also enjoyed going on cruises. She loved to hike, and up until her health began to decline, she walked six miles every day. Along with traveling, one of her other great joys was going to the Senior Center in Blackfoot every day for lunch. She had many friends there that she loved to visit with.

Marjorie's daughter, Julie, married Paul Fuller, and she was thrilled when her twin granddaughters, Whitney and Kelsey, were born. A few years later, her grandson, Dylan, was born. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved every chance to spend time with them, and she never missed a dance competition, softball game, baseball game, tennis match, or basketball game. She loved basketball! She was their number one fan. Family meant everything to her, so of course, she was overjoyed to welcome two grandsons-in-law, Mason and Ryan, and four beautiful great-grandchildren, Adalie, Remi, Bowen, and Oakley all from Blackfoot, Idaho. Her health began to decline, but she still enjoyed every chance that she could to see her family. She adored all of her grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren with all of her heart. Up until the last week of her life, she still looked at those little ones with the most heart-warming smile and such love in her eyes.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Julie Fuller; son-in-law, Paul Fuller; grandchildren, Whitney and Ryan Burke, Kelsey and Mason McClellan, Dylan Fuller; great-grandchildren, Adalie, Remi, Bowen, and Oakley; her sister, Miyo Morishita of Idaho Falls, her close cousin, Yoko Shirata of Salt Lake City, Utah; her close sister-in-law, Alice Konishi of Blackfoot, Idaho, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jintaro and Kaneko Konishi, and her two brothers, Masao and Takeo Konishi, all of whom she dearly loved.

The family will have a private service due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to the Bingham County Humane Society. Marjorie had such a huge heart and compassion for animals.

Thank you to the wonderful caregivers who cared for her for over four years. Many of them cared for her like family. We will be forever grateful to them.

Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
