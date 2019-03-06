Resources More Obituaries for Mark Barnard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Barnard

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mark John Barnard passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home in Basalt, Idaho.



Mark was born November 27, 1936. He was the oldest son of John Jefferson and Rae Abbott Barnard. He grew up in Heber City, Utah with one brother, Steve Barnard. He graduated from Wasatch High School where he met his sweetheart, Leona Price. Mark and Leona were married in the Salt Lake Temple May 31, 1956. The couple made their first home in Logan, Utah where Mark worked construction while attending Utah State University. He graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1959. Their first daughter, Marie was born that same year.



Mark accepted a job with Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Washington, but after a short year there they returned to Logan, Utah and he began working for Thiokol. Their next two children, Carol and Paul Mark were born in Logan, Utah. In 1966 Mark ventured to Idaho to work for The R.T French Co. finding a home in Basalt, Idaho. The family was complete with the birth of their youngest son, Ralph Lee.



Mark eventually became a self-employed Electrician and pump specialist. He worked long, hard hours supporting the needs of many local farmers and homeowners. He was always willing to answer late night, weekend and early morning calls. He took pride in his work and having his sons and grandsons work by his side.



Mark was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved the Lord and his family. He taught his children and grandchildren not only to work hard, but to play hard. He was an example to all and he made lifelong friends associating, working and playing with others.



Mark is survived by his loving wife, Leona and his children: Marie (Tom) McLean, Rigby, ID, Carol (Steve) Walter, Hansville, WA, Ralph (Kristie), Oakley, ID, Teresa and Brutch Merrill, 16 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren and his brother, Steve (Linda). He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Paul and 2 sons-in-law.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Firth Stake Center (823 North 675 East) in Basalt. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 6, 2019