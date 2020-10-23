Mark Jeryl Gotch of Shelley passed away October 17, 2020.
Mark is survived by his mother, Mary Gotch of Idaho Falls, his sister, Beverly Ramos (Mando) of Idaho Falls, his beloved children, Kaitlin Gotch of Shelley and Kristin Gotch and Todd Byrd of Frankfort, Kentucky, his granddaughter, Mariam Katell Byrd, and his wife of more than thirty years, Penny Gotch. Mark was proceeded in death by his father Jeryl Gotch.
Mark was employed at Basic American Foods, formerly Pillsbury and French's, for forty years. He made many life-long friends while working at the plant.
Mark enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved taking family vacations in the summer to places like Yellowstone, and Teton National Parks. He was passionate about NASCAR, and several family trips would include visits to whatever track was nearby.
Graveside services will be held for Mark on October 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Shelley Hilcrest Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Parrish Hall at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. The family would like to welcome everyone to attend. Please wear face-coverings.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
