Jones & Casey Funeral Home - SALMON
501 LENA STREET
Salmon, ID 83467
(208) 756-3314
Mark Steele
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Roberts Community Church
Roberts, ID
1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Mark Steele Obituary
Mark David Steele, 63, of Leadore, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. He was born March 14, 1956 to Raymond Eugene Steele, and Lorene Helen Elg in Idaho Falls, ID. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1974. Mark loved to work with wood; from cutting boards to log houses, furniture, and gazebos. He was a carpenter by trade. His work can be seen all over Eastern Idaho, Montana, and as far away as Japan. He always had a smile on his face and was known by most as "Yogi", a nickname given to him by Kevin.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lorene, his brother Mike Steele, and niece Heather Harkness.

He is survived by his sisters: Phyllis Harkess and Patricia Edelmayer, brother in-law Kevin Edelmayer, and his honorary brother Sam Blom, four nieces, two nephews, 10 great-nephews, four great-great nephews, and 5 great nieces.

A Celebration of Life for Mark will be held 12:00 P.M Saturday June 29th, 2019 at the Roberts Community Church in Roberts, Idaho. A luncheon will follow.
Published in Post Register on June 13, 2019
