1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mark Earl Tew, 72, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away in his home of natural causes on March 10, 2019.



He was born in Idaho Falls on April 29, 1946, the oldest son and third child of Earl Hill Tew and Beth Johnson Tew. He grew up on the family farm near Shelley, Idaho with his 8 siblings where he was a member of the Basalt, Idaho Ward of The and attended schools in Firth, Idaho.



He was a member of the Future Farmers of America and was on the judging teams. He also enjoyed his drafting classes, woodworking, and building. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class in 1964.



Mark worked hard on his father's farm and enjoyed operating the farm machinery. No one planted straighter rows. Other farmers in the area employed him for many years. Mark had motorcycles and a snowmobile in his early years and liked to ride in the mountains. Fishing in the mountain streams was a favorite hobby. He also enjoyed fixing up toys, tricycles, and bikes for his nieces and nephews. In his later years he operated his own recycling business in Idaho Falls where he lived until his passing.



He was kind and generous to the neighborhood children.



Mark is survived by his siblings Coral J. (LaMaun-deceased) Esplin, Payson, UT, Maureen B. (Roger-deceased) Squires, Idaho Falls, ID, Lorna D. (Vaughn) Cook, Cortez, CO, Paul M. (Martha) Tew, Rexburg, ID, Norm B. (Brenda) Tew, Idaho Falls, ID, Bonny M. Tew, Idaho Falls, ID, and Darrell K. (Joann) Tew, Yakima, WA.



He was preceded in death by his parents Earl H. and Beth J. Tew and a brother, David J. (Barbara) Tew.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Saturday morning for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2019