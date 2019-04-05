Resources More Obituaries for Marlene Brighton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marlene Brighton

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our mom, Marlene Tschikof Brighton, age 86, joined the dance among the stars and the heavens with our dad, Norman Brighton, her grandson Adam Vogl, and other family members on March 28, 2019, which was 20 years to the day when our dad passed away. Mom left this world peacefully much in the way she lived her life with grace, beauty and a quiet strength.



Marlene was born April 17, 1932 in Firth, Idaho. She graduated from Firth High School and attended college in Pocatello, Idaho. On September 9, 1951 she married Norman Dan Brighton. He preceded her in death in 1999 after 47 years together. She spent many years as a homemaker raising their 5 daughters. Marlene began work outside the home as a receptionist for optometrist Dr. Tom Rasmussen and later retired from the State of Montana, Department of Administration.



Marlene had many interests and creative talents including cooking delicious home cooked meals, gardening, canning, jewelry making, sewing, camping, golfing, snowmobiling, swimming, traveling, music and dancing. However, Mom's greatest joy in life was her family. Raising 5 girls presented its challenges, yet there was lots of laughter, fun and adventures that were never boring and often included a dose of mischief. She was like a sister to her daughters ready to join in on the fun!



Later, Marlene met Harold Adams and together they shared a special companionship of 10 years. There were many enjoyable experiences with them wintering in St. George, Utah, as well as traveling and golfing in Montana, Utah, South Carolina and Hawaii.



Marlene is the daughter of Alfred and Lillian Tschikof. She is survived by her sisters Evelyn Rainey of Newdale, Idaho and Cindy Baker of Liberty, Utah; her daughters Michelle (Rob) Dickey, Lindi (Chuck) Murray, Lori (Gary) Martinsen, Julia (Joe) Carter and Amy (Mark Hull) Marshall, all of Helena; her grandchildren Marissa Barthelmas of Charleston, South Carolina, Sarah Bergholz of Denver, Colorado, Marcie Gleason of Bozeman, Tyler and Trevor Murray, Jay Martinsen and Hunter Marshall of Helena, Amber Blake of Big Timber, and John Marshall of New York and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margo Dial, her husband Norman Brighton, her grandson Adam Vogl, and her dear friend Harold Adams.



Marlene lived at Son Heaven Assisted Living and the Beehive Home for the past 4 years, surrounded by compassionate caregivers. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank-you to all of the staff at Son Heaven, the Beehive Home and Hospice of St. Peter's for their gentle, loving care of Marlene.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery Committal Shelter, Fort Harrison. A reception will follow the service at the Fort Harrison Service Club. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of St. Peter's Hospital c/o St. Peter's Hospital, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601 or to an organization of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marlene. Published in Post Register on Apr. 5, 2019