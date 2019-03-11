Resources More Obituaries for Marlene Crow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marlene Crow

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Eda Marlene Crow, 86, of Ammon, passed away March 8, 2019, at her son's home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



Marlene was born December 7, 1932, in Shelley, Idaho, to Lee Whitmill and Ida May Prophet Whitmill. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School.



On September 25, 1954, she married Wendell Crow in Shelley. To this union were born four children, Kevin, Dahl, Kay, and Rodney. Marlene and Wendell made their home in the foothills east of Ammon, Idaho, where Marlene worked as a cook for School District 93.



She enjoyed playing the slot machines in her later years and visited multiple casinos regularly. When she wasn't testing her luck on the slots, she was scrap booking. Her early retirement years were spent traveling every winter in the RV with her husband prior to his death. The rest of the year was spent with family camping, fishing, and hunting. She loved our family gatherings and she was known for her witty humor and love of laughter.



Marlene is survived by her daughter, Dahl (Clay) Brower of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kay (Kathy) Crow of Coxs Creek, KY; son, Rodney Crow of Ammon, ID; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Kevin Crow, brothers, Garth, Leo, Don, Ray, Jim, and Ted Whitmill, and a sister, Rhea Nelson.



The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Private services will be held at a later date.



