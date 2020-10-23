1/2
Marlene Pearl Lindroth
1936 - 2020
Marlene Pearl Lindroth, 84, of Fort Hall, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Marlene was born August 13, 1936 in Fort Hall, Idaho to Richard Broncho Dixey and Mary Edmo.

Marlene grew up in Fort Hall and attended Blackfoot High School. She enlisted in the US Army in 1957. She was stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. She served her country faithfully and was honorably discharged in 1959. Throughout her life, she lived in Idaho, Georgia, Virginia and Wyoming.

On November 2, 1964, Marlene married Clyde Stagner. To this union, one son, Justin, was born. They later divorced. Marlene then married Blaine W. Lindrothon February 19, 1972. To this union, one daughter, Elizabeth Ann, and one sone, Richard was born. They later divorced. Her oldest son was Michael Stephan (Laura) Seibert, who resides in Kansas City, MO.

She was employed with Indian Health Services.

Marlene was a Jehovah's Witness. She did missionary work for her church. In her earlier years she spent time riding horses. Her hobbies included gardening, going for walks with her grandkids and enjoyed going to the casino with her sister, Mary. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids.

Marlene is survived by her children, Michael, Justin Stagner, Elizabeth Ann (Patrick) Jim and Richard Lindroth; brothers Richard Dixey Jr., Blaine Dixey and Alan Dixey; sisters Mary Washakie and Ella Mae Metz; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Broncho Dixey and Mary Edmo; grandparents R.W. Dixey and Daisy Broncho; and brothers Dennis Dixey and Glenn Dixey.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
