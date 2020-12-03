Marlene Clement Peterson, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 2, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
She was born on January 6, 1932, to Walter Alma Clement and Nancy Jane Norton. She was welcomed by her parents and 3 siblings, Virginia, Wayne, and Dallas. The family home and farm near Lewisville, Idaho, was where Marlene was raised.
Marlene was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 8 years old, and was an active member throughout her life.
She helped with the work of living on a farm. She was a strong girl who tended to the chickens, which was not fond of! She enjoyed reading books in her childhood and as an adult. Her love of reading helped her excel in school. Marlene graduated from Midway High School in Lewisville as the salutatorian. Marlene was good at secretarial work and attended a business college in Salt Lake City.
Marlene met her future husband, Wayne Jay Peterson, when he taught her Sunday school class. They started dating, and Wayne said that he first fell in love with her when she shoveled them out of a snow drift on one of their dates! She was a strong girl and a hard worker! They were married in the Idaho Falls temple on August 13, 1952.
During their early years of their marriage, they lived in Lewisville, where they started their family together. Wayne farmed, and those early years were lean ones! After the potatoes froze in the ground one year, Marlene encouraged Wayne to seek employment at JC Penney in Idaho Falls.
During this time Wayne worked in retail and owned a tire store. Marlene worked hard raising their 6 children, Craig, Kirk, Lori, Mark, Eric, and Tanya.
In 1976, they opened Wayne and Marlene's Bojangles, a chain of clothing stores. Wayne and Marlene were inseparable in their family pursuits and business ventures, such as running the stores, building cabins in Island Park and homes in Idaho and Arizona. They were great influences for good as they brought their children and grandchildren together for family reunions at the cabin, occasional cruises, and opening their homes in Idaho and Arizona.
Marlene will be remembered for being a great listener and easy to talk to. She always expressed her honest opinion. She was sympathetic and kind. She was quick to laugh, was feisty, and was a lot of fun! She held dear her family and the eternal plan of happiness.
She is survived by her husband Wayne; 2 daughters, Lori and Tanya; 4 sons, Craig, Kirk, Mark, and Eric; 24 grandchildren, and 69 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 siblings, Virginia, Wayne and Dallas.
In the spirit of accommodating all the family members and friends who dearly love Marlene, but can't make the funeral because of Idaho Covid restrictions or travel arrangements, Wood Funeral Home East Side will Zoom and live broadcast the funeral services on 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020. To find the live broadcast visit www.woodfuneralhome.com
and locate Marlene's obituary page. Anyone can watch it live or later. We want no one to be left out as we memorialize our dear wife, mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to One Source Hospice. Special thanks to hospice workers Tegan and Evan, who gave Marlene special care.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.