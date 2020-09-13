On August 31, 2020, Marsha Rae Jones, loving wife and mother of two marvelous children, passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 71.
Marsha was born on September 2, 1948 in Genoa Illinois, to Luther and Helen McNew. Her parents were divorced before Marsha was born, and her grandfather died when she was young. Marsha's mother and grandmother travelled frequently, visiting new places, and Marsha grew to have a deep love for Denver and the surrounding area. Upon her graduation from High School in Genoa, she moved to Denver to attend a Business School.
She met a young sailor, Richard Jones, while in Denver, and on Valentine's Day in 1976, they were wed at the Denver Episcopal Cathedral. Richard came from a larger family, and as an only child, Marsha was absolutely thrilled when many would address her as Aunt Marsha! After initially making a home in a trailer in Kayenta, Arizona, and then briefly living in Hanna Wyoming, Marsha suggested Richard go back to finish college. She worked to help pay for that schooling, and thoroughly enjoyed her work. When Jennifer was born, Marsha retired to become a full-time mother, which she loved doing more than anything she had done before. After Richard graduated, they moved to Powell, Wyoming to work for Texaco. Christopher blessed her family four years after Jennifer, and Marsha continued her full-time mother roll, while donating time helping a little Episcopal Church in Powell. Several years later, the family moved to Idaho Falls. Marsha and Richard became active in the Methodist Church, and Marsha again showed her love for others by volunteering at the local soup kitchen, cooking with whatever was available and with the help of her children and loving husband, continued to pour love into wherever and whatever she was involved with. Marsha and Richard retired in 2011 and moved to Meridian to be near Jennifer and her young family.
Marsha spent her life excelling as a homemaker, mother and wife. Marsha loved dogs, and there was always at least one, and more likely two or more, in her care, her entire life. She especially enjoyed planning "mystery trips" for her husband, and each year would find just the right place for a Jones Family Reunion, often having to find places to accommodate over 20 relatives. The Family Reunions are still a mainstay for her family.
As a minister remarked, Marsha was a kind and gentlewoman. She was gracious. She could always see the best in people and would go out of her way to do kind and generous things for the people around her. She made life better for many of us. She wanted people to remember that she always tried to be the glue for her family like her grandmother was before her. She loved her children, grandchildren, and her husband so very much. She wanted people to remember her love. That is going to be a simple thing to remember, since those of us who knew her experienced that love.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Devin Delaney, grandchildren Blake and Bella, her son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Helen Jones, grandchildren Charlotte and Karly, and her beloved Boston Terrier, Ginger.
We will miss Marsha, but we know she was ready to be reunited with loved ones who've passed before her. We are eternally thankful for her life, and the witness she was of faith, grace, and kindness. The world needs more people like Marsha.
The family wishes to thank the kindness and care received from the nurses and doctors of St. Luke's Meridian Hospital, and for the gentleness and sensitivity of the Hospice team of Horizon Home Health and Hospice. Remembrances may be left at the Bowman Funeral Directors and Cremation Services web site. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Meridian Canine Rescue
or to Angles Anonymous on behalf of Horizon Home Health & Hospice
).
