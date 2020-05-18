Martell Schneiter
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martell H. Schneiter age 87 of Menan, passed away at his home in Menan Sunday, May 17, 2020

Martell was born April 23, 1933 in Freedom, Wyoming a son to Amos Schneiter and Clara Hill Schneiter. He attended high school in Afton, Wyoming.

He married Eunice Hincks in 1952 at Palisades, Idaho.

He spent his life working in the mining industry. Dravo Open Pit Mine, on most dams in the United States, witching wells and exploratory mining.

He traveled extensively and enjoyed hunting, fishing, ranching and flying.

Survivors include: his wife Eunice, Schneitier of Menan, a daughter Starla McManigal of Searchlight, Nevada, a son, Jason Martell Schneiter (Kris) of Afton, Wyoming, a half-brother, Norman Schneiter, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Lexie, a sister Gail, a grandson Heath and a son-in-law Robert McManigal.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved